Interesting facts from biography of Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Idiat Oluranti Adebule

If you are interested in who is the deputy governor of Lagos state we would like to inform you that just like most of the southwest states, the deputy governor of Lagos state is also a woman. Read more about her in this exciting post.

The deputy governor of Lagos State is Dr. (Mrs.) Idiat Oluranti Adebule. She was born on November 27, 1970, in Ojo Local Government Area, Lagos State into the family of Idowu-Esho of Ojo Alaworo.

Background and education

She had her early education at Awori College, Ojo. She then went to Lagos State University, Ojo, where she obtained a Bachelor of Art in Education (B.A. Ed) degree in Islamic Studies in 1992. She went back to Lagos State University for a Master’s degree in Curriculum Studies and finished it in 1997.

In 2006, she obtained a certificate in Early childhood development curriculum and school administration and assessment from the Nigeria Institute of International Education Association. She went back again to Lagos State University where she completed the doctorate degree (Ph.D.) in Curriculum Studies in 2012.

Professional career

Dr. Oluranti Adebule started her working career in academics as a lecturer in the department of Religious Studies at the Lagos State College of Primary Education (LACOPED), Noforija, Epe. She then transferred to the Lagos State University where she worked as a lecturer in the department of Curriculum Studies. After which she became a lecturer at the Department of Language Arts and Social studies in the Faculty of Education at the same university.

While she was working at the Lagos State University, she was a member of different university committees. They include:

● The committee on the establishment of LASU International Secondary School.

● The monitoring committee for LASU staff school.

● Association of Learners.

● The coordinator of the LASU Sandwich Degree Programme, Osun State College of Education, Ilesha Campus.

Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode and the Deputy governor, Dr. Oluranti Adebule

Political career

Her political career began when Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was governor of Lagos State. She was appointed as a commissioner in THE then Lagos State Post Primary Teaching Service Commission (PP-TESCOM). It is now known as Teacher’s Establishment and Pensions Office. She served in that capacity from October 2000 to February 2005. She was appointed as a member of the Lagos State Scholarship Board in February 2005. She was a member until November 2005.

In July 2011, the former governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN) appointed her as the Secretary to the State Government. She became the Deputy Governor of Lagos State on the 29th of May 2015 after she was elected alongside Governor Akinwumi Ambode. She is also currently in charge of the affairs of the Ministry of Education in Lagos state.

Dr. (Mrs.) Idiat Oluranti Adebule is also an author. She has written numerous national and international publications. Some of them include:

● Reading the Objective of Universal Basic Education in Nigeria.

● The Effective Use of Educational Technology for Religious Teaching: Learning amongst Secondary Schools in Lagos State, Nigeria.

● The Imperative of Religion and peace in the Quest for Sustainable Development in Nigeria: The Plateau State Experience. And much more.

Dr. Oluranti Adebule is a mentor and advocate of women and children right. She enjoys community service, reading, and traveling. She joins a long list of women politicians who have gone on to be deputy governors in recent years.

