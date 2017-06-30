Home | News | General | Environmental sanitation in Lagos: Find out how this practice started

- Major General Muhammadu Buhari enacted the environmental sanitation programme in 1984, as part of the War Against Indiscipline campaign

- In March 2015 however, a Federal High Court judge in Lagos ruled that the restriction of movement which occurs in the state during the sanitation exercise, was unlawful

- Despite the ban on restriction of movement, the Lagos state government continues to uphold the sanitation exercise; with the governor inaugurating the Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps in June 2017

Environmental sanitation began in Lagos in March 1984, as part of the larger War Against Indiscipline (WAI) law enacted by the then 3-month-old regime of Major General Muhammadu Buhari.

The law was enacted with the aim of instilling discipline, social order, morality etc., among Nigerians.

WAI officials were authorized to go round various communities in the country on designated days, to ensure the enforcement of the sanitation.

Lagos state residents cleaning a gutter during the monthly environmental sanitation exercise (Photo credit: The Herald Nigeria)

They made sure that citizens cleaned their surroundings and offenders were tried in a mobile court which meted out various fines and punishments.

Initially, many Nigerians considered the way the law was enforced to be militant; but eventually, they came to appreciate and imbibe the new culture of cleanliness.

It is interesting to note that since 1984, none of Buhari’s predecessors tampered with the environmental sanitation practice; a testament to its immense usefulness and necessity.

Lagos state sanitation workers pictured sweeping a street during the monthly exercise (Photo credit: BellaNaija)

However, in March 2015, a Federal High Court judge in Lagos ruled that the restriction of movement which occurred in the state every last Saturday of the month during the sanitation exercise, was unlawful and violated citizens’s right to liberty and freedom.

Hence, the judge voided the state government’s power to arrest any citizen found moving about between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. on those days. A final verdict on the matter is yet to be delivered.

Despite the ban on restriction of movement however, the Lagos state government has continued to uphold the sanitation exercise.

To this effect, on Friday June 30, 2017, the Cleaner Lagos Initiative (CLI) and the Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC), were inaugurated by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos state.

Lagos state government officials inspect the Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) at the inauguration ceremony (Photo credit: The Guardian)

At the event, the governor stated: “To roll back sanitation shortcomings and accelerate seamless cleaning of our environment, the Lagos megacity was in dire need of an enduring solution that would match the needed technology with the massive investment required for its attainment.

“It is this void that the CLI has come to fill by creating an environment for the private sector to harness international best practice in the vital area of solid waste management and consequently free public funds for other beneficial uses.”

Recall that NAIJ.com previously reported that the Lagos state government clarified reports that the monthly environmental sanitation in the state had been outlawed.

In a statement signed by Steve Ayorinde, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, the government said the reports which attributed an announcement of the ban to the state’s commissioner for the environment, Dr. Babatunde Adejare, were inaccurate.

Ayorinde said that Dr. Adejare was misquoted when he indicated that the restriction of movement at the time of the monthly exercise may be dispensed with; and that he did not in any way suggest that the monthly sanitation had been outlawed.

