Home | News | General | Applicant in court for allegedly defiling his 5-year-old step-sister

Lagos – A 24-year-old man, Kingsley Emeka, was on Tuesday arraigned in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly defiling his 5-year -old step sister.

Emeka who resides at No. 8, Osanyintola St., Ilasamaja, a Lagos suburb, is facing a charge of defilement.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Clifford Ogu, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 28 at his residence.

Ogu said the accused was caught by one of his neighbours when he was defiling his victim.

“The accused then ran away from home and all efforts made by the victim’s father to locate him failed.

“After some months he was sighted by one of their relatives who raised alarm, the accused was apprehended and handed over to the police, “he said.

Ogu said the offence contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Taiwo Akanni, granted him bail in the sum of N250, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Akanni adjourned the case until Sept. 13 for mention. (NAN)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General