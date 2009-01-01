Home | News | General | Motor park tout slaps motorist, gets 1 month jail term

A 20-year-old man, believed to be a motor park tout, Awalu Shaibu, is to spend the next 30 days in jail for slapping a motorist, a Karmo Upper Area Court, Abuja, ruled on Tuesday.

Shaibu of Jabi Motor Park, Abuja, had pleaded guilty to a charge of assaulting a motorist in the traffic.

He pleaded with the court for leniency in sentencing him.

The judge, Mr Abubakar Sadiq, who gave the verdict, however, granted Shaibu an option of N5,000 fine.

Sadiq said the punishment should serve as a deterrent to others and warned the convict to desist from committing crime.

Earlier, Police Prosecutor Florence Auhioboh told the court that the accused committed the offence on Aug. 15 at Jabi at

11.40 a.m. when the complainant was driving toward Jabi Conoil Filling Station.

As the complainant was driving toward Jabi Conoil Filling Station, the traffic light stopped him and as the complainant moves with the green light popping up, the accused slapped him for no reason, she said.

Auhiobo said as a result of the slap the complainant lost control and hit an oncoming vehicle.

The offence contravened Section 265 of the Penal Code.

NAN

