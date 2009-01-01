Home | News | General | Motor park tout slaps motorist, gets 1 month jail term
Applicant in court for allegedly defiling his 5-year-old step-sister
UNICEF raise alarm over use of children as human bomb in North-East

Motor park tout slaps motorist, gets 1 month jail term



  • 3 hours 40 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

A 20-year-old man, believed to be a motor park tout, Awalu Shaibu, is to spend the next 30 days in jail for slapping a motorist, a Karmo Upper Area Court, Abuja, ruled on Tuesday.

Shaibu of Jabi Motor Park, Abuja, had pleaded guilty to a charge of assaulting a motorist in the traffic.

He pleaded with the court for leniency in  sentencing him.

The judge, Mr Abubakar Sadiq, who gave the verdict, however, granted Shaibu an option of N5,000 fine.

Sadiq said the punishment should serve as a deterrent to others and warned the convict to desist from committing crime.

Earlier, Police Prosecutor Florence Auhioboh told the  court that the accused committed the offence on Aug. 15 at Jabi at
11.40 a.m. when the complainant was driving toward Jabi Conoil Filling Station.

As the complainant was driving toward Jabi Conoil Filling Station, the traffic light stopped him and as the complainant moves with the green light popping up, the accused slapped him for no reason, she said.

Auhiobo said as a result of the slap the complainant lost control and hit an oncoming vehicle.

The offence contravened Section 265 of the Penal Code.

NAN

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Motor park tout slaps motorist, gets 1 month jail term
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 Displaying 1 - 100 of 364