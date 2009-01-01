Home | News | General | Promote peace through reportage, ex-NPC boss urges journalists
Promote peace through reportage, ex-NPC boss urges journalists



A former  Chairman of the  National Population Commission (NPC),  Chief Sumaila Makama, has urged journalists to promote peace and unity in the country through proper reportage.

Makama gave the advice at the inauguration of the new executive of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Plateau.

According to him, the press as the fourth estate of the realm has much to do  in setting  an agenda that would promote the growth and development of Nigeria.

“As the fourth estate of the realm, I have no doubt that you have all it takes to unite this country through your reportage.

“You can set  an agenda that will promote peace and unity in this country.

“You can use your pen to defend individual freedom and liberty because the pen is mightier than the sword.

“You can do a lot to educate the public against hate speeches that is now threatening to tear apart the cohesion of our society.

“I, therefore, call on you to appreciate the diversity of culture, values and tradition  in reporting events,” he said.

Makama called on the public to support journalists  to ensure that peace and tranquillity  were enthroned in the society.

In his opening speech, the new  chairman of the Correspondents’ Chapel, Mr Yusuf Aminu, gave an assurance  that he would work for  the growth of the association.

He called for support and cooperation from members of the chapel and the  public in ensuring that journalists discharge  their duty of informing the society effectively

Newsmen report that the event  also featured  fund raising for the purchase of a 32-seater bus.

NAN

