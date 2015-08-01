Home | News | General | Ndigbo won’t be excluded in anything – Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday assured the people of South East that his administration will give them their fair share in appointments and allocation of projects.

President Buhari

President Buhari gave this assurance on Tuesday when he received a coalition of southeast youths group who were at the Presidential Villa gate to declare support for him.

The President who spoke through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity Femi Adesina when he received the youth group said the president would do everything possible to keep the nation together.

Leader of the group, Steve Anyata, said they visited to declare support for Buhari’s administration.

He thanked God for bringing the president back home safely from his medical vacation in London.

Also Security Chiefs meet in a closed-door with President Muhammadu Buhari at his residence, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting which started at about 11am had in attendance the National Security Adviser, NSA, the Chief of Staff to the President, the Minister of Interior, the Minister of Defence as well as the Inspector General of Police, IGP, and Director General, Department of State Security Service, DSS.

Also at the meeting were the Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Naval Staff and Chief of Air Staff.

Although the agenda of the meeting was not disclosed, it may not be unconnected with the renewed onslaught by the Boko Haram sect in the North East and other security challenges in the country.

It is also an opportunity by the security egg-heads to brief the President on security situations in the country since he traveled out of the country for medical attention.

Recall that President Buhari left the country on 7th May for medical vacation in London, the United Kingdom and came back on 19th August about 104 days out of the country.

