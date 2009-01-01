Home | News | General | PHOTOS: Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, join his workers to celebrate President Buhari's return
PHOTOS: Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, join his workers to celebrate President Buhari's return



Governor Yahaya Bello declared Monday, August 21st a public holiday to celebrate the safe return of President Buhari from the UK.
The state governor, his commissioners and civil servants took to the street to dance and express their joy at President Buhari's return. See more photos below:

