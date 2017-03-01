Home | News | General | Navy recruitment: Requirements, centers for screening of successful candidates released
Just forget it! We have only one north, there is nothing like middle belt in Nigeria - Ambassador Kwande
Navy recruitment: Requirements, centers for screening of successful candidates released
- 1 hour ago
- 1
- 0
The Nigerian Navy has released screening venues and requirements for successful candidates f the Nigerian Navy 2017 Recruitment Aptitude Test held on 12th August, 2017.
The candidates are to attend an interview at the Nigerian Navy Secondary School, Ojo, Lagos as from Friday 25 August to Saturday 15 September, 2017.
A statement signed by Rear Admiral MM Kadiri for Chief of the Naval Staff stated that the interview will include a screening exercise, verification of credentials/certificates, medical and physical tests.
It said Candidates are to come along with the following items:
a. Original and photocopies of their credentials
b. Writing materials.
c. Two pairs of navy blue shorts and 2 white (unmarked) T Shirts.
d. A pair of canvas/trainer and stockings.
e. Bed sheets and pillow cases.
f. Set of cutlery.
g. Four recent passport sized photographs.
The candidates are to attend in the following order of their States of origin:
a. Batch A: Friday 25 August to Thursday 31 August 2017.
1. Anambra
1. Anambra
2. Bayelsa
3. Delta
4. Ebonyi
5. Edo
6. Ekiti
7. Kwara
8. Lagos
9. Ogun
10. Ondo
11. Osun
12. Oyo
3. Delta
4. Ebonyi
5. Edo
6. Ekiti
7. Kwara
8. Lagos
9. Ogun
10. Ondo
11. Osun
12. Oyo
b. Batch B: Friday 1 September to Thursday 7 September 2017.
1. Abia
2. Akwa Ibom
3. Benue
4. Cross River
5. Enugu
6. FCT
7. Imo
8. Kaduna
9. Kogi
10. Nasarawa
11. Niger
12. Rivers
1. Abia
2. Akwa Ibom
3. Benue
4. Cross River
5. Enugu
6. FCT
7. Imo
8. Kaduna
9. Kogi
10. Nasarawa
11. Niger
12. Rivers
c. Batch C: Friday 8 September to Thursday 14 September 2017.
1. Adamawa
2. Bauchi
3. Â Borno
4. Gombe
5. Jigawa
6. Kano
7. Katsina
8. Kebbi
9. Plateau
10. Sokoto
11. Taraba
12. Yobe
13. Zamfara.
1. Adamawa
2. Bauchi
3. Â Borno
4. Gombe
5. Jigawa
6. Kano
7. Katsina
8. Kebbi
9. Plateau
10. Sokoto
11. Taraba
12. Yobe
13. Zamfara.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 3 4 Displaying 1 - 100 of 390