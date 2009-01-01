Rodents Ravage Buhari’s Office
Garba said: “Following the three months period of disuse, rodents have caused a lot of damage to the furniture and the air conditioning units,” he said, explaining that it was impossible for his boss to operate from the office in that condition.
Garba, however, said this would not affect the effectiveness of Buhari’s work since the residence has an annex to the office, adding that the president had been carrying out his duties from home since he resumed.
However Personal Assistant to the President on New Media, Bashir Ahmad explained through his twitter handle that the President will temporarily operate from his official residence also located in the villa.
