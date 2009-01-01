Ensure Nigeria Remains One! Buhari Orders Security Chiefs

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday directed the nation’s security chiefs to ensure that Nigeria remains one in accordance with his position as stated in his nationwide broadcast on Monday.

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Abayomi Olonishakin, disclosed the presidential directive to State House correspondents after a meeting Buhari had with the nation’s security chiefs at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Buhari had in his broadcast to the nation said, “Nigeria’s unity is settled and not negotiable. We shall not allow irresponsible elements to start trouble and when things get bad they run away and saddle others with the responsibility of bringing back order, if necessary with their blood.”

Olonishakin said the President asked them to ensure that the directive was carried out to the letter.

“In his address, the President talked about the unity of the nation which is non-negotiable. We have all been fully instructed to ensure that that directive is carried out to the letter,” he said.

Olonishakin said Buhari was specific in his directive that security chiefs ensure that the life and property of Nigerians are protected.

He said they were also directed to ensure that they secure the nation and also that troops that are outside the country carry out their jobs effectively.

He said security chiefs updated Buhari on all security issues within and outside the country where the nation’s troops are during the meeting that lasted over three hours.

He said after the briefing, the President directed on some areas they should look at in order to enhance their operations.

When asked what the President told them on the Indigenous People of Biafra’s secret service, Olonishakin said, “All security threats were treated one after the other ranging from terrorism to kidnapping, herdsmen/farmers clash, to IPOB issue. They were all treated. Comments were made as to what to do as regards those issues.”

The defence chief parried a question on whether he will mobilise forces to the South East.

“Every security issue, like I said, have been treated and we are going to enhance our operations in all the areas we need to do that. Like I said, he has given the necessary directives which will be carried out by the military and the security agencies,” he simply said.

Olonishakin said despite the recent attacks carried out by Boko Haram, it would be wrong to believe that members of the sect have stepped up their game.

“On the Boko Haram issue, you all know it is an asymmetric warfare. It is not that the Boko Haram has stepped up their game. It is just the issue of suicide bombing that has been the problem and of course we also working with the security agencies and the intelligence agencies to make sure that we address that menace,” he said.