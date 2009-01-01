Home | News | General | Lagos state investment in housing since 1972

- As the commercial capital of Nigeria, increment in population has resulted in housing deficit in Lagos state

- The rise in rural urban migration in the 1950s moved the LEDB to become more invested in providing infrastructure for Lagos residents

- The Lagos state ministry of housing was created in 1999 to facilitate easy access of its citizens to home ownership

Lagos state is the most populated state in Nigeria with an estimated population of close to 20 million in 2017, representing 12% out of a national estimate of 180 million.

As the commercial capital of Nigeria, increment in population in Lagos is complimented by vibrant economic status which has continued to encourage population growth.

However, this rapid population growth in the state has resulted in high demand for residential dwellings prompting government interventions to boost the supply of housing in Lagos state.

Some early housing projects in Lagos were the Yaba estate which started in 1929 and the Lagos central slum clearance planning scheme started in 1951.

The rise in rural urban migration in the 1950s moved the Lagos Executive Development Board (LEDB) to become more invested in providing infrastructure for Lagos residents and also intensification of slum clearance.

From 1955 to 1972, the LEDB built 4,500 houses in Apapa and Surulere to relocate residents affected by its slum clearance projects on Lagos Island.

The Igando housing scheme, photo credit: PM news

The slum clearance activities that began in 1955 was embarked on to provide a healthier environment and to promote the status of Lagos which was the nation's capital at the time.

In 1972, town planning functions was moved to a state ministry under the watch of the Lagos State Development and Property Corporation (LSDPC).

Some of the housing projects executed by the LSDPC following its formation were the building of estates in Surulere and Ogba between 1972 and 1975.

LSDPC housing scheme experienced a boost under the administration of Governor Lateef Jakande (1979-1983) with the building low cost apartments in Ojokoro, Isolo, Amuwo Odofin, Ijaye and Iba.

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode inspects some ongoing projects in Lagos, photo credit: Akinwunmiambode.com

Thus between 1972 and 1999, LSDPC was able to deliver 20, 120 housing units.

In 1999, the new democratic government through LSDPC started new estates tagged millennium housing scheme.

The ministry of housing was created in 1999 at the inception of the administration of Governor Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The ministry was created with the aim to ensure the provision of adequate and good quality housing in Lagos mega city and facilitate easy access of its citizens to home ownership.

Between 2000 to 2010 the LSDPC delivered 1, 818 housing units.

The Lagos state ministry of housing also embarked in joint venture housing projects which yielded 331.

The Lagos state government has continued to partner with the World Bank to deliver qualitative and affordable housing units to residents of Lagos in order to bridge the housing deficit.

