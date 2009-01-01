Home | News | General | Trouble for Senator Murray-Bruce as constituents threaten to recall him form Senate

- These are troubled times for Senator Ben Murray-Bruce

- His constituents in Bayelsa East Senatorial District of Bayelsa state have threatened to recall him

- The described the show-biz entrepreneur turned politician as an Abuja-based politician

A report by Sahara Reporters indicates that the some constituents Senator Ben Murray-Bruce has threatened to recall him from the Nigerian Senate.

According to the report, the constituents, comprising mainly students, accused the Senator Bruce of neglecting them as well as having no plans for his constituency.

Murray-Bruce’s constituency comprises Nembe, Brass and Ogbia local government areas of the state.

Leaders of student bodies for the three local governments in the district dropped their recall threat in a statement on Tuesday, August 22.

Senator Murray-Bruce seems to have incurred the wrath of some of his constituents. Photo credit: Senator Murray Bruce media office

PAY ATTENTION: Read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

They accused the senator of not establishing and sustaining a good relationship with his people, adding that he has been shying away from his constitutional responsibilities.

They decried the fact that the senator was donating relief materials to people in other states whereas his own constituents were wallowing in abject poverty.

They also claimed that since Senator Murray-Bruce was elected as their representative in the National Assembly, he had yet to visit his people.

“Since Murray-Bruce became a senator, he has failed to look into the basic needs and challenges currently bedeviling the Bayelsa East Senatorial District, such as issues of education, as most of our students cannot access good quality education.

“He has failed to attract a single project to the district in terms of infrastructures, roads, and others. He has continuously and deliberately ignored efforts by the people to create a working relationship that will bring out purposeful leadership for our people.

“He has yet to fulfill any of his campaign promises; painfully, he is an Abuja-based senator. He refuses to visit his constituents, except only once when he visited his hometown and couldn’t even stay for up to four hours.

“Sincerely, we are tired, other places are enjoying the benefits that come from having a national representative. Our case has been a curse rather than a blessing. We are just like a district without a senator. This why we have decided to change that narrative,” the students said.

Accordingly, they gave Senator Murray-Bruce a 10-day ultimatum, to change his ways or face consistent protest and the recall process.

They asked the senator to organize a town hall meeting with his constituents and take out time to tour his constituency in order to know their basic challenges.

“We will mobilize all the students, our mothers, and our fathers. We will initiate his recall process. Our people deserve a better treatment from him. We request to have a town hall meeting,” they threatened.

The 8th Senate has had its own fair share of recall threats this year. Photo credit: Nigerian Senate

Reacting to the students threat, the personal assistant to the aenator, Mr. William Bruce, said the allegation was untrue.

He said the senator had been offering assistance to many people including his constituents as much as he could.

His words: ”We do for people as much as we can all the times. They (those complaining) have not come to approach us for any help or anything. We try as much as possible to help everybody in everywhere in whichever way we can.

”We have been offering assistance to people who call us for help every day. If they want to have a meeting with the senator, they can have a meeting.

”That (allegation) is far from it. However, we would like to see them. They will have a meeting with the senator. The senator loves people generally. What we will like to do is to meet the people who have complained and take it from there.”

READ ALSO: Ekiti residents dare Fayose, roll out drums to celebrate President Buhari's return (photos)

Meanwhile, the Senate joint committee on Customs excise, tariff and marine transport, said it has recovered N120 billion from companies involved in a N30trillion revenue scam.

The committee stated this on Friday, August 18, even as it directed 13 more companies to appear before it.

Watch residents of Kogi West Senatorial District attempting to recall Senator Dino Melaye from the Nigerian Senate on NAIJ.com TV:

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General