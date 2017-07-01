Home | News | General | So Sad: Arabic Teacher r*pes Three Sisters

An Arabic teacher has been arrested and arraigned in court for allegedly defiling three teenage girls in Lagos state.

A 23-year-old Arabic teacher, Ibrahim Idris, was on Tuesday arraigned at an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly defiling three teenage girls.

The girls allegedly abused by the accused, who resides at 2, Kelani St., Adealu Bus stop, Dopemu, a suburb of Lagos, are said to be of the same parents.

The accused is being tried for defilement.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Clifford Ogu, told the court that the offence was committed from between May and August, 2017, at the residence of the accused.

Ogu said that the three sisters, whose ages were from seven years to 12 years, were learning Arabic and Islamic Knowledge from the accused.

“The parents did not know that the accused was sexually molesting their daughters until they relocated to another area and needed to change their Arabic school.

“The smallest of the girl told the mother that they don’t want another uncle to be teaching them,” he said.

Ogu added that on hearing her daughter’s remark, the mother asked questions and was told what the previous teacher was doing to them.

“The case was reported at the police station and the accused was arrested,” he said.

The offence, according to him, contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Taiwo Akanni, admitted the accused to bail of N250, 000, with two sureties in like sum. Akanni adjourned the case until Sept. 11

