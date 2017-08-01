Home | News | General | Senator Dino Melaye Shares Vacation Photos With His Kids
Senator Dino Melaye, has shared photos from the vacation outings he had with his three kids on Instagram. The Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial district, had a Safari boat cruise with his kids, as well visited rabbits in the pen.

