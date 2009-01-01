Home | News | General | See what Governor Yari did when he saw accident victims on his way to Sokoto (photos)

- Governor Yari provided help to some accident victims

- The governor was on his way to Sokoto when he stopped his convoy to help them

- He also provided financial aide to the victims

Governor AbdulAziz Yari of Zamfara in a highly commendably gesture stopped his convoy when he came across accident victims on his way from Talata Mafara to Sokoto

The governor stopped his convoy to assist some accidents victims on Dogon awo road

The incident occurred on Tuesday, August 22 when the governor came out of his car under heavy rain to assist carry the victims who were injured especially a little 8 year old boy.

Governor Yari provided help to accident victims on his way to Sokoto. Credit: Facebook

The governor ordered that the injured should be taken to Talatu mafara general hospital using the government house ambulance.

Also, he gave a donation of N500,000 to the victims.

Governor Yari also provided financial aide to the victims. Credit: Facebook

The spectators had been waiting for the FRSC officials but they never came until the governors convoy came to their rescue.

Meanwhile, before his return, President Muhammadu Buhari told governors of the 36 states of the country to believe in the leadership of the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo‎.

New Telegraph reports that Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Alhaji Yari told his colleagues on Tuesday August 15 that this was the message President Buhari sent to the governors when he led six other governors to visit him in London last month.

NAIJ.com gathered that Yari who is governor of Zamfara state, led ‎governors of Akwa Ibom, Oyo, Kano, Benue, Borno and Ebonyi State on a “get will visit” to visit Buhari in London on July 26.

