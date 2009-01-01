Home | News | General | Take note: These cities, states to experience thunderstorms, rains on Wednesday, August 23

- The Nigerian Meteorological Agency has predicted localised thunderstorms with rains over Abuja, Jalingo, Ibi, Lafia and Kaduna in the afternoon

- It also predicted localised thunderstorms over Bauchi, Jalingo and Yola in the morning with cloudy conditions

- Southern states will experience cloudy situation over most parts of the region in the morning hours

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted localised thunderstorms over Bauchi, Jalingo and Yola in the morning with cloudy conditions over most places in the central cities.

NiMet, in its Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office (CFO) issued on Tuesday in Abuja, also predicted localised thunderstorms with rains over Abuja, Jalingo, Ibi, Lafia and Kaduna in the afternoon.

READ ALSO: JAMB releases new cut-off mark for tertiary institutions

It said that the central states would have day and night temperatures of between 28 to 30 and 20 to 24 degree celsius respectively, except Jos with temperatures of between 17 to 25 degree celsius.

The agency predicted that the northern states would also experience localised thunderstorms over Sokoto,Yelwa and Gusau in the morning.

Apart from the localised thunderstorms over the region in the afternoon, day and night temperatures would range between 29 to 31 and 18 to 23 degree celsius.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

According to NiMet, the southern states will experience cloudy situation over most parts of the region in the morning hours.

NiMet also predicted isolated rains over Enugu, Ikom, Benin, Asaba, Ogoja, Abakaliki, Calabar, Port-Harcourt, Yenagoa and its environs in the afternoon with day and night temperatures of 27 to 29 and 20 to 24 degree celsius.

Watch this whistle-blowing video brought to you by NAIJ.com:

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General