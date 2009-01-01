Home | News | General | Impressive! IGP recommends 6,455 police officers for promotion (list)

- There has been a massive promotion in the Nigeria police force as recommended by the IGP

- Police Service Commission on Tuesday, August 22, announced the promotion of a total of 6,455

- Many of those promoted were already senior ranking police officers of the federation

On Tuesday, August 22, the Police Service Commission (PSC) announced its approval of the promotion of 6,455 senior police officers.

The promotion came as a result of the recommendation from the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Idris Ibrahim.

Below is a list of some of those promoted:

1. Police commissioner, Hilda Ibifuro–Harrison, was promoted to the next rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG.

2. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ajani Babatunde was promoted to Commissioner of Police.

3. Olukola Taira Shina was also promoted from Deputy to Commissioner of Police.

READ ALSO: Police dismiss 4 officers accused of burgling Jonathan’s house

Others are:

4. 47 Superintendents of Police elevated to Chief Superintendents of Police

5. 498 Deputy Superintendents of Police promoted to the next rank of Superintendents of Police.

6. About 5,907 Inspectors were also promoted to the rank of Assistant Superintendents of Police, ASP11.

7. Mohimi Edgal and Aji Janga, Deputy Commissioners of Police were appointed acting Commissioners of Police.

According to NAN, the head, Press and Public Relations of the commission, Ikechukwu Ani, made this disclosure in a statement in Abuja.

He also said that promotions and other decisions of the commission would be conveyed to the Inspector-General of Police for implementation.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) on Wednesday, August 16, condemned a survey by National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) that police is on top of the corruption index.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch more videos on NAIJ.com TV

According to the report NBS revealed that bribes were paid 82.3 million times by Nigerians between 2015 and 2016, police officers were said to have asked directly for bribes most times.

Watch this NAIJ.com video of recent police action in Lagos state:

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General