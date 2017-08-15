Home | News | General | 4 security challenges Buhari has ordered the army to tackle

With the return of President Buhari to the country, many believe the various security issues will be tackled adequately. He also pointed out in his speech addressing the nation that he would take on the challenge.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that the Chief of Defence Staff, Abayomi Olonisakin, revealed that he and other Service Chiefs were in a closed-door meeting with Buhari.

Below are some of the security issues he urged them to tackle:

1. Biafra Secret Service

On August 15, 2017, NAIJ.com reported that in a video posted by Somto Okoronkwo on the Radio Biafra Facebook page, Nnamdi Kanu was seen walking with what appears to be a private military force dressed in black and wearing red berets.

This led to concern among military agencies and a tweet from Sani Kukasheka Usman, the army spokesman says the issue is being addressed.

2. Terrorism

Boko Haram terrorists are not letting up in their attacks. On, August 20, NAIJ.com reported that an explosive device suspected to have been planted by Boko Haram members killed two people and injured three others along Damaturu - Biu road, Yobe state, Daily Trust reports.

Chief of Defence Staff, Abayomi Olonisakin, revealed that operations in such areas will be enhanced to effectively battle the insurgents.

3. Quit notice

As October 1 draws closer, the issue of the quit notice issued by Arewa youths to Igbo people living in northern Nigeria has also caused some anxiety.

Walid Jibrin, chairman of Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP), said those calling themselves Arewa youths may not be true Hausa because no northerner supports the quit notice, NAIJ.com reports.

However, Olonisakin also said: “The issues of security, every security threat, all security threats were treated one after the other ranging from terrorism to kidnapping, herdsmen/farmers clash, to IPOB issue.”

4. Farmers/herdsmen clash

On August 15, 2017, hundreds of protesters made up mainly of women in Iyede community, Isoko North local government area, Delta state, closed down the axis of the busy Ughelli - Asaba road over the attack of herdsmen in the area.

The constant animosity between farmers and herdsmen will also be addressed by security agencies according to Buhari's directives.

In conclusion, the chief of defence staff said: “We are going to enhance our operations in all the areas we need to do that. Like I said, he has given the necessary directives which will be carried out by the military and the security agencies.”

Those who attended the meeting were all the service chiefs, National Security Adviser, retired Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno and Director-General, Department of State Security, Alhaji Lawal Daura.

The Service Chiefs at the meeting were the Chief of Defence, Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar; and Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Ibot-Ete Ibas.

