NAF reaffirms commitment to protect nation’s territorial integrity

Abuja – The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Tuesday said the service would continue to protect the territorial integrity of the country.

Air Marshall Abubakar Sadique

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, said this in an address of welcome at NAF 2017 Directorate of Public Relations and Information conference in Abuja.

The theme of the conference is: “Social Media in Modern Public Relations Practice “.

Abubakar expressed delight to declare the conference open, adding that it would not have come at a better time than now because the service last organised same occasion, five years ago.

He said the Directorate of Public Relations and Information played a significant role in the day-to-day running of the activities of the service in projecting the good image of NAF and Nigeria.

Abubakar urged the participants to realise that they had responsibility to play as individuals and in collectivity being the only way to be relevant in the scheme of things.

“This is true because you cannot afford to be left behind in today’s emerging global village.

“The media have become instrument of power that transit national boundaries, as such, you have to be abreast of happenings to be able to discharge your professional responsibilities of protecting the country,’’ he said.

The CAS explained that social media in particular had played a significant role in ensuring that the activities of NAF reached out to the target audience on time.

He, therefore, urged participants to endeavour to use social media as intended “and not the other way around” for the good of the service and the country .

He also advised the participants to apply whatever they were going to deliberate upon in the course of carrying out their professional responsibilities.

The CAS commended the Federal Government for its continued support to NAF, adding that without such support, NAF would not have been able to attain its present position. (NAN)

