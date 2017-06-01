Home | News | General | Provision of infrastructure cannot be compromise – Okowa

DELTA State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has said provision of infrastructure that will uplift the standard of living of the people cannot be compromised.

Speaking when he received on courtesy call, the General Manager of Nigeria Television Authority (NTA), Asaba, Governor Okowa disclosed that recession has affected a lot of sectors in the country but the provision of infrastructure must be sustained.

According to the Governor, “as a result of the country being in recession, a whole lot have been affected, but, as a government, we will continue to do the best to provide infrastructure.”

“We appreciate your views about our programmes in the areas of infrastructure development, empowerment of our youths and fostering peace and unity in our state, we believe that we can do more in having a healthy people through the contributory health insurance scheme,” Governor Okowa said, reiterating, “we want to showcase to Nigerians that the health insurance scheme can actually work effectively in our country.”

The Governor who commended the NTA, Asaba for projecting the activities of his administration, observed that the state was peaceful because of effective collaboration between the federal government, the state and relevant stakeholder, assuring that the peace would be sustained for necessary development and investment to take place in the state and the Niger Delta region.

“Under a peaceful atmosphere, our resources will improve,” he asserted.

Earlier, the General Manager of the NTA, Asaba, Mrs Omolara Olorode had lauded the giant strides Governor Okowa’s administration has recorded in different sectors of the economy, noting that empowering the youths to be entrepreneurs by the administration has distinguished it as that which has the interest of the future of the youths at heart.

