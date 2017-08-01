Home | News | General | Buhari’s return, sign of God’s plan for Nigeria – Gbazuagu

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU-A Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in Enugu, Chief Gbazuoagu Nweke, has stated that the healing and return of the President, Muhammad Buhari, is for Nigerians to know that “God still has a good plan for them and for the President to continue his good leadership in the country”.

Chief Nweke, who made this known during a welcome cum solidarity rally for President Muhammad Buhari in Enugu, said that eighty percent (80%) of Nigerians are still doubtful of Buhari’s miraculous recovery.

The party stalwart said that both life and leadership are in God’s hands, and further warned Nigerians who wished the President dead on social media to desist from such act as God is the sole determinant of who should live and who should not.

“Today is a remarkable day in the history of this country as we celebrate the good health of our president and his coming back from London. The sickness and recovery of Mr President was just for him to appreciate that God still has a good plan for his good governance in Nigeria.

“80% of Nigerians are still in doubt as to what is happening but all I know is that life and leadership quality is in the hands of God”, he pointed out.

Also speaking at the rally, former APC, governorship aspirant in Enugu State, Chief Okey Ezea, urged Ndigbo to be strategic in their actions and embrace the Federal government to get a chance at the 2023 presidency.

He equally condemned the actions of some people in the South East during the 2015 general election who campaigned against the President on the basis that he was going to Islamize the country once he became president.

“Those of us supporting Buhari were called Boko Haram. They said that Buhari was coming to Islamize Nigeria. I did not agree with them because Nigeria was a secular country and since 2015, we have seen that there is no effort to do that”

Chief Ezea said that President Buhari will remain the President of Nigeria whether people like it or not, until the constitution demands him to step aside.

He promised that Enugu Chapter of All Progressive Congress, APC, would remain steadfast and gives maximum support to Buhari and APC administration.

“Ndigbo are fighting the Federal Government in the name of agitation and same time looking for presidency. We will only get the presidency in 2023 if we work together with the federal government.”

“Buhari will remain our president as the constitution demands whether anyone likes it or not. We want him to run for another tenure”, he concluded.

