Home | News | General | "I Pioneered Plastic Surgery In Nigeria" – Modupe Ozolua
"I Pioneered Plastic Surgery In Nigeria" – Modupe Ozolua



CEO of Body Enhancement limited, Modupe Ozolua, in a post she shared on her Instagram page said she was only 27 when she pioneered cosmetic surgery in Nigeria and that the bold step put Nigeria on the world map as a destination for plastic surgery.

She wrote;

“I was only 27years old when I pioneered cosmetic surgery in West Africa.
That bold act gave me both international and national recognition and awards.
That bold act by a 27year old with no medical background, put Nigeria on the World map as a destination for Plastic Surgery.

What might be impossible for others, could be a walk in the park for you! Never compare yourself to others, our paths are not always the same!
Remember this picture from the cover of Ovation magazine? I did that interview a few months after I started my business in Nigeria. #memories #27”

