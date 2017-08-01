Home | News | General | Pastor Who Said He’ll Love To Eat Nicki Minaj’s Ass Denies Dropping The Comment
Pastor Who Said He’ll Love To Eat Nicki Minaj’s Ass Denies Dropping The Comment
- 1 hour ago
- 1
- 0
A pastor in Memphis, Tennessee, Elder William Henry Dewberry who went viral days ago following a comment left on Nicki Minaj’s sexy photo has come out to deny claims that he posted the sexually explicit comment on the Instagram photo.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 3 4 Displaying 1 - 100 of 387