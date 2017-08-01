Home | News | General | Pastor Who Said He’ll Love To Eat Nicki Minaj’s Ass Denies Dropping The Comment
Vice President Rushed To Hospital Over Poisoning
Barcelona Sue Neymar For €8.5million

A pastor in Memphis, Tennessee, Elder William Henry Dewberry who went viral days ago following a comment left on Nicki Minaj’s sexy photo has come out to deny claims that he posted the sexually explicit comment on the Instagram photo.

