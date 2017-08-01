Home | News | General | Barcelona Sue Neymar For €8.5million
Barcelona Sue Neymar For €8.5million



Spanish giant, Barcelona are seeking at least 8.5 million euros ($10m) from Neymar for breach of contract. Barcelona announced this on Tuesday following his world record 222-million-euro move to Paris Saint-Germain.

“In this lawsuit, the club demands the amount already paid as a bonus for the renewal of his contract for breach of contract, 8.5 million euros in damages, and an additional 10% in interests,” Barcelona said in a statement.

Neymar is already feeling at home at PSG after scoring twice and won a penalty as 10-man PSG trounced Toulouse 6-2 to go top of Ligue 1 on Sunday.

The world record signing has now scored three goals in two matches for his new club after opening his account on debut against Guingamp last week.

The 25-year-old is yet to react to the 8.5 million euros breach of contract suit his former club, Barca had filed against him.

