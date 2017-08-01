Home | News | General | “You Were Sent Packing Because Of Your Bad Character!” – Sister-in-law Of Lady Who Called Off Her Wedding Fires Back
“You Were Sent Packing Because Of Your Bad Character!” – Sister-in-law Of Lady Who Called Off Her Wedding Fires Back



Former sister in-law to the Nigerian lady who wedded a man, Emeka Augustine who she never dated is attacking her on Facebook saying she was sent packing because of her bad character and that she needs to tell the truth.
The ex-sister in law, Diamond Kelly took to Olivia’s comment section to counter her story.

