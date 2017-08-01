Home | News | General | Checkout Photos Of US Based Senator Ike Ekweremadu’s Beautiful Daughter

Senator Ike Ekweremadu has a beautiful daughter who is based in the United States of America, and she has been flaunting her beauty on Instagram.

After the wide spread of bikini photos she posted on Instagram, Sylvia Ekweremadu has deleted them and replaced them with modest ones.

The daughter of the Deputy Senate President, Ekweremadu who hails from Enugu State showed off her fresh legs in her short skirt. She shares a striking resemblance with her 55 year old father and People’s Democratic Party chieftain.

See more photos:

