South east youths storm Abuja; hold rally for President Buhari (photos)

Some youths from the south east region stormed Abuja on Tuesday, August 22 to declare their support for President Muhammadu Buhari who recently returned back to the country after over 103 days in London.

The president who went on medical vacation for an undisclosed ailment continued to enjoy goodwill from all the country's region with the latest declaration from the coalition of South-East youths.

The south east over some time now has been embroiled in renewed agitation for secession brought about by Nnmadi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra.

Special Adviser to the President on Media, Femi Adesina (r) receiving a letter from the Coordinators of Coalition of Ibo Groups for Buhari, Hon. Demian Igbokwe (l) and Hon. Nkem . Photo credit: NAN

Special Adviser to the President on Media, Mr Femi Adesina (r) flanked by the Coordinators of Coalition of Igbo Groups for Buhari, Hon. Demian Igbokwe (2l) and Hon. Nkem Anyata (2r). Photo credit: NAN

The president who recently returned back to the country after over 103 days in London has continued to enjoy goodwill from all the country's region. Photo credit: NAN

Members of a coalition of Igbo groups during a rally in support of President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja. Photo credit: Abayomi Adeshida

NAIJ.com had reported that some supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday, August 19, blocked the highway leading to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The supporters in their thousands flooded the streets with brooms - representing the logo of the All Progressives Congress, led by President Buhari.

The supporters were also seen dancing and jubilating on the highway while welcoming the President who arrived Nigeria after spending 105 days in London.

You can watch this NAIJ.com video of Abuja drivers celebrating President Buhari's return:

[embedded content]

