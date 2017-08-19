Home | News | General | Nnamdi Kanu speaks about President Buhari’s address to the nation (video)

- Nnamdi Kanu accused the government of not protecting people of the south east

- He said people should not be afraid of the internal workings of IPOB

- The IPOB leader the Biafra Secret Service was meant to protect the people

Nnamdi Kanu who is the leader of the Indigenous Peoples Of Biafra (IPOB) has set that he set up the Biafra Secret Service so as to provide security for Igbo people.

Kanu spoke shortly after his visit to Senator Enyinna Abaribe in Abia on Tuesday, August 22.

The Biafra leader claimed the federal government has failed to protect the people which was why he set up a secret service to do so.

He said Fulani herdsmen were killing Igbo people while the police failed to address the issue.

He said: “I will not do anything that will bring dishonour to my people. There is no reason for people to be afraid of the internal operation of IPOB.

"We want to stop the menace of Fulani herdsmen in our land. In the north, they have the Hisbah police, they have the Sharia police. They even have the Janjaweed police. Here, we have nothing.

"We need to protect this very land. We want to protect the Fulani men from rustling.

"The police have done nothing. Fulani herdsmen are operating everywhere.

President Buhari spoke; he never mentioned the menace of Fulani herdsmen. His interest was Biafra agitation. It doesn’t work for me. I am a Biafran”

Senator Abaribe also spoke saying IPOB has assured that they will continue to remain nonviolent. He said discussions about a better union for Nigeria were necessary so that some people will not continue to feel like second class citizens.

He called on Nigerians to continue to work for peace and senate the South Est senate caucus will meet again for ongoing discussions.

Meanwhile, Nigeria's president Muhammadu Buhari directed that the Service Chiefs to tackle the IPOB’s secret army, Boko Haram and various security threats plaguing the country.

According to Vanguard, the Chief of Defence Staff, Abayomi Olonisakin, revealed that was the issue discussed at the closed-door meeting between President Muhammadu Buhari and the Service Chiefs.

President Buhari earlier today held a meeting with service chiefs in his office at his official residence, Channels TV reports.

