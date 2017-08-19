Home | News | General | PDP is progressing and getting unified - Makarfi

The National Caretaker Committee of the PDP has said it is making progress in implementing the resolutions of the party’s national convention on August 12.

Ahmed Makarfi who is he National Chairman of the committee said this in a meeting with PDP stakeholders from Kwara on Tuesday, August 22, in Abuja.

He said that the committee had started setting up caretaker committees in states where factional executives were dissolved.

“As I speak to you, we already have four states from all sides to the conflict that have jointly signed and made submissions in the overall interest of the party.

“Before I came for this meeting, Lagos came for clarification before they conclude and we have despatched the South-West zonal chairman to go and harmonise the conclusions, and they are happy with the clarification we gave them.

“Adamawa will also be making its conclusion and submission to the party tomorrow.

“Of all the seven states, we have four already filing submission, one to be completed tomorrow and two others, based on the undertaking of both sides, are ready to make submissions next week,’’ he said.

Makarfi also explained that the committee delayed action in a particular state because a lot of people are are joining the party.

In conclusion, he said: “In compliance with the resolution of the convention, we are making big progress because states are complying in respect of the decisions; they are complying and are making submissions.’’

