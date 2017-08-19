Home | News | General | Lagos state resumes sales of LAKE RICE August 24: Check out prices, sales outlets nearest to you

- Lagos state government says it will resume sales of lake rice on Thursday, August 24

- The rice is a result of partnership by Lagos and Kebbi states

- The prices still remained the same as N12, 000 for 50kg bag, N6,000 for 25kg and N2,500 10kg

The Lagos state government on Tuesday said it would begin another round of sales of its “Lake Rice” on August 24 ahead of the Eid-el-Kabir.

Mr Oluwatoyin Suarau, the state Commissioner for Agriculture, said sales outlets of the commodity would be established across the state

He said the move was part of government’s commitment toward ensuring food security in the state.

“’The present administration, through its agricultural policies and programmes, will always remain committed to ensuring that the state remains a food secured place.

“We will continue to ensure adequate production and a fair distribution of the rice across the state as it will be made available to the masses in the various accredited centres in the state.

‘“Gov. Akinwumi Ambode has approved the following centers for the distribution and sale of Lake Rice — the 57 Local Government and Local Council Development Areas and the Agricultural Development Area Complex in Oko-oba, Agege.

‘“The rice will also be available at LTV Blue Roof Complex, Agidingbi, Ikeja, and other designated centres across the state, ” Suarau said in a statement.

The commissioner said the prices still remained the same as N12, 000 for 50kg bag, N6,000 for 25kg and N2,500 10kg.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Ambode and his Kebbi State counterpart, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, had on Dec.21, 2016, launched the Lake Rice in Lagos.

NAIJ.com had reported that the Lagos state government said it would resume the sales of LAKE Rice at approved retail outlets across the state from Monday, June 19, ahead of the Eid-el-fitr.

