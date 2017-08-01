Nigerian Navy Releases Successful Candidates For 2017 Interview
The Nigerian Navy has released list of successful candidates to sit for the interview to be held from Friday 25 August to Saturday 15 September 2017.
The candidates whose names appear below were successful at the Nigerian Navy 2017 Recruitment Aptitude Test held on 12 August 2017.
The candidates are to attend an interview at the Nigerian Navy Secondary Ojo, Lagos from Friday 25 August to Saturday 15 September 2017.
The interview will include a screening exercise, verification of credentials/certificates, medical and physical tests. Candidates are to come along with the following items:
a. Original and photocopies of their credentials
b. Writing materials.
c. Two pairs of navy blue shorts and 2 white (unmarked) T Shirts.
d. A pair of canvas/trainer and stockings.
e. Bed sheets and pillow cases.
f. Set of cutlery.
g. Four recent passport sized photographs.
The candidates are to attend in the following order of their States of origin:
a. Batch A: Friday 25 August to Thursday 31 August 2017.
Anambra
Bayelsa
Delta
Ebonyi
Edo
Ekiti
Kwara
Lagos
Ogun
Ondo
Osun
Oyo
b. Batch B: Friday 1 September to Thursday 7 September 2017.
Abia
Akwa Ibom
Benue
Cross River
Enugu
FCT
Imo
Kaduna
Kogi
Nasarawa
Niger
Rivers
c. Batch C: Friday 8 September to Thursday 14 September 2017.
Adamawa
Bauchi
Â Borno
Gombe
Jigawa
Kano
Katsina
Kebbi
Plateau
Sokoto
Taraba
Yobe
Zamfara.
Signed
MM KADIRI
Rear Admiral
for Chief of the Naval Staff.
Checkout the list on Nigerian Navy site Here.
