Nigerian Navy Releases Successful Candidates For 2017 Interview

The Nigerian Navy has released list of successful candidates to sit for the interview to be held from Friday 25 August to Saturday 15 September 2017.



The candidates whose names appear below were successful at the Nigerian Navy 2017 Recruitment Aptitude Test held on 12 August 2017.

The candidates are to attend an interview at the Nigerian Navy Secondary Ojo, Lagos from Friday 25 August to Saturday 15 September 2017.

The interview will include a screening exercise, verification of credentials/certificates, medical and physical tests. Candidates are to come along with the following items:

a. Original and photocopies of their credentials

b. Writing materials.

c. Two pairs of navy blue shorts and 2 white (unmarked) T Shirts.

d. A pair of canvas/trainer and stockings.

e. Bed sheets and pillow cases.

f. Set of cutlery.

g. Four recent passport sized photographs.

The candidates are to attend in the following order of their States of origin:

a. Batch A: Friday 25 August to Thursday 31 August 2017.

Anambra

Bayelsa

Delta

Ebonyi

Edo

Ekiti

Kwara

Lagos

Ogun

Ondo

Osun

Oyo

b. Batch B: Friday 1 September to Thursday 7 September 2017.

Abia

Akwa Ibom

Benue

Cross River

Enugu

FCT

Imo

Kaduna

Kogi

Nasarawa

Niger

Rivers

c. Batch C: Friday 8 September to Thursday 14 September 2017.

Adamawa

Bauchi

Â Borno

Gombe

Jigawa

Kano

Katsina

Kebbi

Plateau

Sokoto

Taraba

Yobe

Zamfara.

Signed

MM KADIRI

Rear Admiral

for Chief of the Naval Staff.

Checkout the list on Nigerian Navy site Here.

