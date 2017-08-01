Home | News | General | Wife Dies Of Kidney Failure, Husband Dies Of Cancer Weeks Later In Anambra State
Wife Dies Of Kidney Failure, Husband Dies Of Cancer Weeks Later In Anambra State



A couple from Uruagu Nnewi, Nnewi North, Anambra state, was buried on the same day after the husband died weeks following his wife’s tragic death.

Mrs Chinyere Uzochukwu died after suffering from kidney problems while Mr Jonas Uzochukwu died weeks later after losing his battle with cancer. They are survived by six children according to reports. 

The burial poster of Mr Jonas Uzochukwu and Mrs Chinyere Uzochukwu tugged at heartstrings after it was shared on Facebook. According to reports, Mr Jonas had written a tribute to his wife to be printed in the programme booklet for her burial, however, he died two weeks to her burial. 

