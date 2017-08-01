Home | News | General | Aren’t They Billionaires Combined? Lol. Jay Z And Beyonce Secure A Mortgage oyn Their $88m New Home
Aren’t They Billionaires Combined? Lol. Jay Z And Beyonce Secure A Mortgage oyn Their $88m New Home



Superstars Beyonce and Jay Z bought a new home in Bel-Air said to be worth a whooping $88million and now according to new reports, the couple secured a mortgage to get the house.   

Jay-Z and Beyoncé may be worth more than a billion dollars combined, but the couple ultimately used conventional financing in order to purchase their first Los Angeles-area home.

The rapper/hip-hop magnate and his superstar wife, through blind trusts, paid $88 million for the sprawling contemporary estate, public records now show. Also revealed in the records is that the couple is carrying a mortgage amount of $52.8 million.

Plug that into any mortgage rate calculator (we happened to used Google’s search-based calculator) and that amounts to 30 years of monthly payments at $252,075 based on an interest rate of 4%.

