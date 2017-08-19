Home | News | General | Fulani herdsmen threaten to sue Governor Fayose

FULANI herdsmen, under the aegis of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBA), yesterday threatened to sue Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose for making disparaging and uncomplimentary statements on President Muhammadu Buhari’s health.

Its National Coordinator, Alhaji Garus Gololo, addressed reporters in Makurdi, Benue State capital.

He said the governor must tender an “unreserved apology” to Nigerians and the President, if he did not want Fulani herdsmen to take legal action against him.

Gololo said Fayose abandoned his constitutional duty of providing good governance to his people but attacked President Buhari in his hospital bed.

He said: “We in MACBA have met at our level here and resolved that the Ekiti State governor should publicly apologise to Nigeria’s President, whom he has mocked and made several comments that he is not morally and professionally supposed to have made against.

“We know that while other Nigerians were praying for PMB’s quick recovery, Fayose was praying for Mr. President to die. He even asked people to address him (Fayose) as the next President of Nigeria while President Buhari is still alive. But thank God, President Buhari did not die.

“So, our President is back in the country to continue with the good governance of Nigeria. It is now our turn to ask Fayose to apologise or we will go after him legally.”

Gololo noted that those who said the President had died must have seen him alive addressing Nigerians.

The coordinator however welcomed the President back home and reminded him of the need to be focused on the fight against corruption and securing Nigeria from the hands he described as enemies of progress who do not mean well for this country.

Gololo also sympathizes with the Benue State governor, the government and people of the state over the killing of the principal special assistant to the governor on Knowledge economy and investments, Dr. Tavershima Adyorough.

