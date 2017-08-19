Home | News | General | 'How rats damaged Buhari's office, and forced him to work from home' - Presidency
'How rats damaged Buhari's office, and forced him to work from home' - Presidency



The Presidency yesterday shed more light on why President Muhammadu Buhari has been working from home since his return from medical vacation in the United Kingdom.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity Garba Shehu said: “Following the three months period of disuse, rodents have caused a lot of damage to the furniture and the air conditioning units.”

He said renovation work was necessary to make the office conducive but that it won’t affect the pace of work because the president has a well equipped office at home.

'How rats damaged Buhari's office, and forced him to work from home' - Presidency
