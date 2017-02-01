Home | News | General | ‘Reinstate Okonoboh as Speaker now’

By Dave Oso

A socio-cultural organisation, Edo Okpa Unity Forum, which comprises Edo State sons and daughters worldwide, has called for the immediate re-instatement of the state House of Assembly’s former Speaker, Mr Justin Okonoboh.

Okonoboh, Edo Speaker

The body also condemned what it called the barbaric way the former speaker was removed, stressing that the method was a show of shame.

A statement by the forum’s Board of Trustees’ Chairman, Don Ebhota, and others, said: ‘’The supposed hallowed members exhibited an act of gangsterism that can only be seen at our motor parks.

“We, hereby, insist that Edo is one and no single individual, group or political party should employ divide-and-rule tactics to tear the state apart for their selfish interests.

“We demand immediate re-instatement of Okonoboh as Speaker for peace, justice, equity and the Rule of Law.

“Edo State is made up of three senatorial zones. Equity demands that no one senatorial zone should take the political position of the other. Whoever wants to go to equity must go with clean hands. This is why we, Edo Okpa Unity Forum, will not accept this absurdity called impeachment.”

