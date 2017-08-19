‘LG autonomy’ll checkmate corruption’

Akure—LOCAL government workers under the aegis of the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees NULGE, Ondo state chapter, yesterday in their thousands staged a rally in support of local government autonomy in the country.

The National President of NULGE, Comrade Ibrahim Khaleel, said at the rally in Akure that granting autonomy will “checkmate corruption in the country while local government will be empowered politically and financially.

They marched to the state House of Assembly to seek their endorsement of the bill.

