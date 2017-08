Home | News | General | ASUU strike: UI terminates first semester

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Following ongoing Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, strike, the University of Ibadan, UI, has terminated the first semester, shifting activities left in the semester, especially examination, to second semester.

University of Ibadan

According to the University, whatever was left in first semester examination will hold in second semester, to bridge the time wasted.

It was gathered that students mostly affected by the decision were those under the institution’s Open Distance Learning, ODL, centre.

The centre in a statement signed by its communication officer, Dayo Olajide, said that a separate time table would be designed for the outstanding papers.

He said: “All outstanding 2016/2017 first semester examinations would concluded a week before commencement of second semester examination.

“Apparently, the basis for this new arrangement is to save learners the hassle of coming down to complete examinations whenever the strike is called off.’’

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General