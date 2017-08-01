Home | News | General | NAIG set to organise first Itsekiri Economic summit

By Jeremiah Urowayino

The president of National Association of Itsekiri Graduates (NAIG), Mr Collins Oritsetemiyin Edema has said that plans has been concluded to organise the maiden edition of Itsekiri Economic Summit with the theme: ‘’Development of Iwere land and Sustainable Growth.”

Edema made this known to newsmen yesterday in Warri.

Acoording to him, the summit is scheduled to hold on Thursday, August 31, 2017 at the prestigious King George IV Hall, Warri.

Mr Collins Oritsetemiyin Edema

His words: ‘’The summit is borne out of our deep concern on the state of our homeland (towns and villages) vis-a-vis our oil production quantum and the fact that due to new technological innovations, developed nations are embracing alternative energy. This has led to the current drop in price of crude oil in the international market.

‘’The Itsekiri Nation needs to critically examine how our “Royalty” earned from crude oil exploration in our land can be utilised to create jobs and alternative source of revenue generation through establishment of cottage industries, mechanised farms, and educational advancement that could translate to economic development and sustainable growth.’’

Resource persons expected at the summit are internationally renowned economist, Mr. Bismarck Rewane, Prof. Pat Utomi, proponent of the University of Warri, Prof. Nesin Omatseye, Delta foremost Speaker, Mr. Segun Manuel, and Mr. Omajuwa Akperi.

The NAIG president futher explained that the Itekiri needs to be prudent and focus on specific goals (short term, medium term, and long term) to achieve a new vision of economic independence from the crude oil resources at our disposal.

‘’We believe that with a new approach of collective responsibility our future can be secured and our cultural heritage preserve’’.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General