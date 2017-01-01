Home | News | General | INYC to commemorate World Youth Day
By Jeremiah Urowayino

WARRI—The Itsekiri Nation Youth Council, INYC worldwide is set to commemorate the 2017 International World Youth Day with a 3-day program commencing from Friday  August 25 with a lecture on the legal fact about Itsekiri home land and presentation of Itsekiri development plan

The P.R.O of comrade Weyinmi Agbateyiniro-led INYC, Mr Joseph Uwawah made this known in an interview with Journalists  yesterday in Warri.

According to Uwawah, the event is billed to take place at Chief Eyewoman Hall GRA, Warri.

Events lined up for the 3-day programme include a lecture by three resource persons  Professor Lucky Akaruese, Dr. Ireyefoju and Mr Weyinmi Orighoye, launching of Itsekiri  state of the Art  National Youth Council secretariat building, launching of Ukumate movie and Award /Gala night.

”The presentation of Itsekiri development plans will unveil discussion on human capital development, higher institution  of our own, enterpreneural  by  the Bank of industry, BoI, social media activism and the need for Itsekiri to have a micro finance Bank,” said Uwawah

 

