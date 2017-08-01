Home | News | General | S-South, S-East govs hail Buhari

By Innocent Onoja

UYO—Governors of the eleven states making up the South-South/South-East geo-political zone have felicitated with the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari,GCFR, on his return to the country after his medical vacation in the United Kingdom.

The Interim Chairman of the South-South/ South-East Governors’ Forum and Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, speaking on behalf of his colleagues, thanked the Almighty God for restoring the health of the President and his safe return to the country.

Buhari

He also appreciated Nigerians across political and religious divides who prayed for the recovery of the president, calling it a “sign of deep patriotism and an obedience to the scriptural injunction that we should pray for our leaders.”

He restated the commitment of the Governors in the two zones to join hands with the administration of President Buhari in the task of delivering exemplary and focus-driven leadership to the people of Nigeria.

He also called on all Nigerians irrespective of tongue, tribe or creed to be unrelenting in prayers for our country and our leaders while re-dedicating themselves to their responsibilities and service to the nation as our march to greatness requires all hands on deck for it to succeed.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General