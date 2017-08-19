Home | News | General | What Buhari must know about us - 11 south-east, south-south governors declare support for president 3 days after arrival from London

- The 11 governors from the south-east and south-south zones thanked God for the return of President Buhari from London

- The governors also thanked Nigerians for their prayers for the president

- They declared their support for President Buhari as he works to develop Nigeria

The 11 governors that make up the south-east and south-south regions of Nigeria have declared their support for President Muhammadu Buhari and his administration.

The declaration comes just three days after President Buhari returned from London where he had been on medical vacation for at least 103 days.

Daily Trust reports that the governors also thanked God for the return of the president.

It quoted the interim chairman of the South South/South-East Governors’ Forum, Mr Udom Emmanuel, as speaking on behalf of his colleagues.

Udom, who is the governor of Akwa Ibom state, thanked the Almighty God for restoring the health of the president and his safe return to the country.

He also thanked Nigerians for their prayers for the country and the recovery of the president.

“This is a sign of deep patriotism and obedience to the scriptural injunction that we should pray for our leaders,” he said while restating the commitment of the governors to support the administration of President Buhari to make Nigeria great.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that the the home coming of President Muhammadu Buhari after 103 days on medical vacation in London had continued to generate reactions from Nigerians as residents of Ekiti state took to the streets to celebrate his return.

The people of the state also took the opportunity to protest against Governor Fayose over his statement that he has 11 photos of President Buhari on life support.

