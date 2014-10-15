Home | News | General | Buhari's presidential broadcast was a compendium of lies aimed at deceiving Nigerians - Pro-Biafra group

President Muhammadu Buhari's recent presidential broadcast has been described as a compendium of lies aimed at deceiving Nigerians.

This was position of the Biafra Zionists Federation (BZF) whose leader, Benjamin Onwuka spoke to journalists in Enugu on Tuesday, August 22, Thisday reports.

Onwuka specifically faulted the president’s statement that the late Biafra leader, Chief Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, disowned Biafra, describing it as false.

President Buhari's presidential broadcast continues to draw reactions across the nation. Photo credit: Bayo Omoboriowo

His words: “His broadcast is a waste of time; a compendium of lies; Biafrans challenge him, let him produce the transcript; we saw what they posted on his twitter handle and called it a video. This is very comedic. When has a picture become a video? Where is the voice, where is the motion; where is the transcript? What he has dished out is a far-cry; we are asking for video evidence, with the audio, the transcript of that meeting. Let us see what they agreed on.

“Above all, I don’t believe what he is saying; if that is what happened; let him come up with evidence. Odumegwu Ojukwu, I believe will never compromise on Biafra’s independence. He was the one that led us to war, except that he made a mistake for not accepting the offer from Russia. That’s what the Zionists have done by seeking support from US.

“From the broadcast he made, Ojukwu could never have compromised; let him provide the evidence and what Ojukwu said. Even if it is what Ojukwu said, Ojukwu is not speaking for Biafra; Biafrans are a nation; a nation is more important than one person.

“So Ojukwu can never betray Biafra. Why didn’t he say this when Ojukwu was alive? He should have told us then. When that meeting held, he should have given us an opportunity, where two of them would have come out and told us, we believe in one Nigeria.

“Why now, because the man has died, you are now coming up with allegations against him, because the grave cannot speak? So whatever he said Ojukwu told him, we don’t buy into it.”

When asked to comment on an interim government he claimed to have formed a few weeks ago, he said, “I’m not claiming to be president on my own; United States under Obama recognised Biafra on October 15, 2014. The Zionists believe in international diplomacy.”

During his broadcast on Monday, August 21, President Buhari had said he had an extensive discussion with the Late Ojukwu while he was alive, and they both agreed that Nigeria should remain one.

“In 2003 after I joined partisan politics, the late Chief Emeka Ojukwu came and stayed as my guest in my hometown Daura. Over two days we discussed in great depth till late into the night and analyzed the problems of Nigeria. We both came to the conclusion that the country must remain one and united,” the president said.

