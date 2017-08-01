Home | News | General | Buhari gives service chiefs marching order on security threats

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru & Chinedu Adonu

ABUJA—PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, directed all the Service Chiefs and heads of security operatives to arrest all security threats against the unity of the country.

The marching order on security threats came after a closed-door meeting the service chiefs and other security agencies had with the President at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Briefing State House correspondents after the meeting, which lasted over three hours, Chief of Defence Staff, CDS, Lt. General Gabriel Olonishakin, said the directive was to protect the unity of the country as well as lives and property of the citizenry.

He said the security chiefs were told to enhance their operations and ensure that troops that were outside carry out their assignments effectively.

He said: “We have been meeting with Mr. President for the last three hours. All we have done is to update him on all security issues around the country, within the country and outside the country where our troops are.

“Of course, we have just updated him because he is aware of what’s been happening. He has been receiving regular briefings from the acting president and he has also been going through the print and electronic media to follow the happenings within the country.

“After the meeting also, he has directed on some areas we should look at so as to enhance our operations in the country.

“In his address, he talked about the unity of the nation, which is non-negotiable and the military has been fully instructed to ensure that the directive is carried out to the letter.”

IPOB continuous agitation

On whether there was a directive from President Buhari on the allegation composition of secret service by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, he said: “The issues of security, every security threat, all security threats were treated one after the other.

“Ranging from terrorism to kidnapping, herdsmen/farmers clash, to the IPOB issue, all were treated. Comments were made as to what to do regarding those issues.”

When asked whether the military was mobilising forces to the South-East as a result of IPOB continuous agitation for self determination of State of Biafra, he said: “Every security, like I said, has been treated and we are going to enhance our operations in all the areas we need to do that.

On Boko Haram

On the renewed onslaught of Boko Haram sect in the North East, he said: “On the Boko Haram issue, you all know it is an asymmetric warfare. It is not that the Boko Haram has stepped up it game, it is just the issue of suicide bombing that has been the problem.

“And of course, we are also working with the security agencies and the intelligence agencies to make sure that we address that menace.”

Buhari’s return, sign of God’s plan for Nigeria—Nweke

Meantime, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Enugu, Chief Gbazuoagu Nweke, yesterday, stated that the healing and return of President Muhammadu Buhari is for Nigerians to know that “God still has a good plan for them and for the President to continue his good leadership in the country.”

Chief Nweke, who made this known during a welcome cum solidarity rally for President Buhari in Enugu, said 80 per cent of Nigerians are still doubtful of Buhari’s miraculous recovery.

The party stalwart said life and leadership are in God’s hands, and further warned Nigerians, who wished the President dead on social media, to desist from such act as God is the sole determinant of who should live and who should not.

“Today is a remarkable day in the history of this country as we celebrate the good health of our president and his coming back from London. The sickness and recovery of Mr President was just for him to appreciate that God still has a good plan for his good governance in Nigeria.

Also speaking at the rally, former APC governorship aspirant in Enugu State, Chief Okey Ezea, urged Ndigbo to be strategic in their actions and embrace the Federal Government to get a chance at the 2023 presidency.

He equally condemned the actions of some people in the South East during the 2015 general election who campaigned against the President on the basis that he was going to Islamize the country once he became president.

He said: “Those of us supporting Buhari were called Boko Haram. They said Buhari was coming to Islamize Nigeria. I did not agree with them because Nigeria is a secular country and since 2015, we have seen that there is no effort to do that.”

