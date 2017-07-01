Home | News | General | Anambra APC primaries: 4 aspirants to withdraw for Uba
New Yam: A phenomenal festival in Igboland
IPOB not a terrorist organisation say ECA, ILT as Security chiefs get orders on B-Haram, IPOB, others

Anambra APC primaries: 4 aspirants to withdraw for Uba



  • 4 hours 5 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

By Enyim Enyim

ONITSHAIndications emerged, yesterday, that four governorship aspirants in the All Progressives Congress, APC,  would step down for Senator Andy Uba before the primaries.

Sen. Andy Uba

This is coming barely four days to the APC governorship primaries fixed for Saturday, August 26.

Some stakeholders of the party, who spoke to Vanguard from Abuja, confirmed the development, adding that there had been  sustained meeting of stakeholders and some national leaders of the party and some aspirants to that effect in Abuja.

Before now, one of the aspirants, Chief Ralph Okeke, who represented Anambra East and West federal constituency had  announced his withdrawal from the race and collapsed his campaign structure into Uba campaign organisation.

Reacting to the development, the state chairman of the party, Mr Emeka Ibe, said he was not aware of any aspirant stepping down for anybody, adding that there are respective committees set up for the exercise and they are in a better position to know.

Ibe further posited that in the event of the speculated withdrawals from the race, it would make the job a lot easier for the bodies conducting the primaries.

He further dismissed a situation that the  coming Saturday  primary election would be marred by crisis, noting that  the aspirants, delegates and stakeholders are law abiding, loyal party members. He blamed  enemies of the party for peddling rumours and falsehood.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Anambra APC primaries: 4 aspirants to withdraw for Uba
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 5 Displaying 1 - 100 of 421