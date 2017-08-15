Home | News | General | PDP says APC’s spokesman is clever by half
PDP says APC's spokesman is clever by half



By Dirisu Yakubu
ABUJA—The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the second time in a week, has reiterated its support for the restructuring of the country, saying it had always championed the devolution of powers among the federating units for years.

The party also berated the spokesperson of  All Progressives Congress, APC, Bolaji Abdullahi, for the remark he reportedly made against the PDP.  In a statement signed by the Head, Publicity Division, Chinwe Nnorom, the PDP stated that the APC was only warming up to the idea of restructuring to swell its support base ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Cross section of delegates and Party Supporters during the Non-Elective National Convention of the Peoples’ Democratic Party at the Eagle Square, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 12/08/2017

The statement read: “Nigerians will recall that in our statement, we were categorical that the leaders of the APC had denied promising restructuring at  different times but suddenly jumped at it as the latest in a series of  deceitful ploys designed and being implemented by the party to hoodwink  Nigerians ahead of the 2019 general elections.

“We wish to emphasize that the APC’s response was another misadventure and inglorious efforts to further misinform Nigerians especially by just  quoting a part of the sections of the PDP Constitution that was included  in our statement – Preamble 2(b), which of course resonates with the  PDP’s endeavour towards economic and socio-political growths; and he  referred to it as our misunderstanding of the word – restructuring.

‘’Let Mr. Bolaji recall that we also quoted other sections such as Preamble  2(e) which states, “to devolve powers equitably between the Federal,  State and Local Governments in the spirit of federalism”; and 7(2b)  which states that, “The Party shall strive to promote federalism and an  equitable revenue sharing formula” PDP Constitution (As Amended in  2012).

“In the light of the above, we make bold to state that Mr. Bolaji is clever by half. It is, therefore, important at this point to state that personalities like Bolaji Abdullahi’s disrespect to organization’s norms and ideology contributed largely to the delayed restructuring of the  country since 1999, when he and most of his APC leaders where at the  driving seat of the then ruling PDP.

‘’This character trait of lack of comprehension of ideas is equally being exhibited  currently in the APC. After all, the party leaders bluntly denied  promising Nigerians restructuring only to re-track when the Euphoria on  restructuring refused to wane.

“That stated, the party clarified its position, saying that for Nigeria to move forward, powers must devolve from the centre to the federating components for the common good of all.

“For the umpteenth time, we wish to re-iterate that the PDP is not only interested in functional devolution and equitable distribution of powers among the federal, states and local government levels in the country but we are equally working hard with all our elected representatives across the country to restructure Nigeria for our common good.’’

PDP says APC’s spokesman is clever by half
