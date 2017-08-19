Home | News | General | N3.170m devt fund splits Anambra community

By Sunday Nwafor

Concerned members of Egbeani Ezeawulu community in Nibo, Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State have called on its embattled Chairman, Mr. Ignatius Okelekwe, to give account of his stewardship, alleging that N3.170 million belonging to the community could not be accounted for.

One of the aggrieved members of the community, Mr. Onyeka Egbe, claimed that the alleged misconduct of Okelekwe resulted in the disapproval of his leadership by members of the community.

Egbe, who spoke on behalf of the community, said: “Ubom has spent N3.170 million without the exclusive consent and approval of his executive members and the entire community.

“We have been pestering him to conduct and preside over a meeting for us since January, but he refused because he knows we are going to grill him on accountability.

“Our Constitution provides that we must hold meetings once in a month, particularly on Oye market day. Section 39 Paragraph C, empowers the Chairman to conduct and preside over a meeting.

“Also the same paragraph equally gave the constitutional right to seven executive members to preside over a meeting, which we had and resolved that Mr. Ignatius Okelekwe having seen his unproductive strengths, has stopped to be our Chairman.

“He does the work of all the executive members, which unequivocally contradicts the provisions of our Constitution. The principle of Separation of Powers should be adhered to. Now that he has gone to sue over eight of us in Awka High Court, let us wait and see who will laugh last.”

They’re afraid of me—Embattled chairman

However, Okelekwe, who spoke to Vanguard, denied the allegation saying “they lied against me.”

He said: “It is the work of my enemies who are anti-progressives. They hate progress and community development.

“Though they have seen my abilities and believe me, they are afraid of me. It is only a fool that will exchange words with them.

“The cause of all these name calling and accusations is my stand that the over 40 plots of land they wanted to take through the back door was not included in the general survey of our Ani-Agu Ugbo.

“I am not in possession of their chequebook. I did not divide my cabinet; they did and their actions warranted me to go to court.

“The money they are talking about is the one I used to fix necessary things in the community— roads and boreholes.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General