Experts seek full NHIS coverage for Sickle cell

By Chioma Obinna

Experts have urged the Federal Government to provide full coverage of the management of sickle cell disorder under its National Health Insurance Scheme, NHIS, against the fact that over 100,000 infants die from the disease annually.

Making the call at the Crimsonbow Sickle Cell Initiative, CSI, Project, Keep A Warrior Warm Phase 2, in Lagos, a general medical practitioner, Dr. Ameze Odia, said provision of a discounted treatment in NHIS will guarantee access to prompt and quality treatment, even to the poorest patient across the country.

Speaking, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CSI, Timi Edwin, who is a person living with Sickle Cell, called for compulsory genotype testing before marriage.

She said the Keep A Warrior Warm Phase 2 was organised for over 500 children in Alimosho area of Lagos State.

