Home | News | General | Ex-militants hail Boroh on pipeline surveillance jobs

By Ochuko Akuopha

OLEH—EX-MILITANTS, under the aegis of Justice Group, yesterday, commended the Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Brigadier-General Paul Boroh (retd.) on his moves to give pipeline surveillance jobs to 10,000 youths of the Niger Delta region.

Gen. Paul Boroh (retd)

The ex-militants, in a statement by their leaders, self-styled ‘Generals’ David Owhegbe and Marshall Atake, said Boroh meant well for people of the Niger Delta, adding that the pipeline surveillance jobs, when fully implemented, will go a long way in giving gainful employment to youths of the region.

They, however, appealed to Boroh to commence the process of their integration and documentation into the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

The statement said: “We are among ex-militants that embraced the amnesty programme and were disarmed at 3 Battalion Barracks, Effurun, Delta State, in 2011. But since then we have not bene-fited from the programme.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General