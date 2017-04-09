El-Rufai leads Buhari rally in Kaduna
- 1 hour ago
- 1
- 0
El-Rufai and Yusus-Bala in a motorcade led youths and admirers of President Buhari to the Murtala Mohammed Square where he addressed them.
By 9am, the youths, who displayed posters of Buhari and el-Rufai, marched round the state capital singing.
They wore T-shirts and caps with pictures of the President and the governor and displayed posters, one of which read: ‘Oyoyo Baba Buhari(Welcome Baba Buhari).
From the Murtala Mohammed Square, the venue of the rally, the group took the Race Course Road through to the Independence Way and marched to the Yakubu Gowon-Ahmadu Bello Way to the Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House, Kaduna.
At the Murtala Mohammed Square, El-Rufai expressed the government’s appreciation of the goodwill shown by the youths to Buhari.
The governor expressed his support for the President and called on Nigerians to do the same.
He added that the current administration meant well for the country and assured the youths that no amount of distraction and blackmail could derail the programme of the government.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles