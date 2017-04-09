El-Rufai leads Buhari rally in Kaduna

Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, and his deputy, Mr. Barnabas Yusus-Bala, on Tuesday led a rally to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari after his medical vacation in the United Kingdom.

El-Rufai and Yusus-Bala in a motorcade led youths and admirers of President Buhari to the Murtala Mohammed Square where he addressed them.

By 9am, the youths, who displayed posters of Buhari and el-Rufai, marched round the state capital singing.

They wore T-shirts and caps with pictures of the President and the governor and displayed posters, one of which read: ‘Oyoyo Baba Buhari(Welcome Baba Buhari).

From the Murtala Mohammed Square, the venue of the rally, the group took the Race Course Road through to the Independence Way and marched to the Yakubu Gowon-Ahmadu Bello Way to the Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House, Kaduna.

At the Murtala Mohammed Square, El-Rufai expressed the government’s appreciation of the goodwill shown by the youths to Buhari.

The governor expressed his support for the President and called on Nigerians to do the same.

He added that the current administration meant well for the country and assured the youths that no amount of distraction and blackmail could derail the programme of the government.